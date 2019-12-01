Staffs, patients of Socso Tun Razak Rehabilitation Centre hold Deepavali gathering

MALACCA: Patients, doctors and staff at the Socso Tun Razak Rehabilitation Centre here recently took time off to celebrate Deepavali with some good food, fun and games.

Among the highlights of the celebration was a fashion show by disabled patients of various races and backgrounds.

“We do not want to let our disabilities get in our way.

“With the help of the great doctors and staff here, we have managed to overcome all odds and put up this show,“ said a patient.

Another patient said she was excited to be able to take part in the fashion show and had spent time preparing for it.

“I want to thank everyone at the centre for giving me such great support and encouragement.

“When I met with an accident, I felt like it was the end of the world for me.

“But, here at the centre, I discovered a whole new world,“ added Fatimah, another patient.

Apart from the fashion show, patients also enjoyed great food, while participating in numerous games and activities, including a kolam painting contest.

All staff were also wearing traditional outfits for the celebration.