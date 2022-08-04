Stalking an offence under Penal Code tabled for first reading today

KUALA LUMPUR: A warning to stalkers - they may face imprisonment for up to three years when the act becomes an offence under the proposed amendment to the Penal Code (Act 574).

The proposed amendment, involving the introduction of stalking as a new offence under the law, was tabled for the first reading in Parliament today.

It is to insert a new section, 507a, in Act 574 to provide for the offence of stalking.

According to the blue bill the was distributed in Parliament, the section reads “Whoever repeatedly by any act of harassment, intending to cause, or knowing or ought to know that the act is likely to cause, distress, fear or alarm to any person of the person’s safety, commits an offence of stalking).

The bill also stated whoever commits the offence of stalking shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine or with both.

Accordingly, the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) (No 2) Act 2022 Bill, was also tabled.

The proposed amendment to the CPC, among others, aimed to insert a new chapter Xa into Act 593 to empower the court, upon application, to issue a protection order against a person who is being investigated for or is charged with an offence of stalking under new section 507a of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsuddin, when tabling the bills, said both bills would be tabled for the second reading at the next Parliament session.

The proposal to make stalking a crime was mooted in 2019 with the establishment of the Anti-Stalking Committee. - Bernama