Stalking, prying upon another person will be made criminal offences: Liew (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: KUALA LUMPUR: Stalking, peeping at or physically violating the privacy of a person may soon be an offence.

Bernama reported that a legislation to outlaw such behaviour is slated to be taken for debate in Parliament this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk V. K. Liew said once he received the draft he would send it to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for a review and then to the Cabinet for its approval before taking it for debate in Parliament.

“We hope to get this done in the July to October session,“ he told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia Regional Conference on Women’s Political Leadership: Creating Positive Change at the Parliament building here today.

Liew said the authorities currently use legislation related to criminal intimidation or assault but the victim had to prove that the suspect had touched or intimidated her. Otherwise, she must produce evidence such as a video clip to show proof.

“But when you’re being pursued, you can’t take out your camera phone to take a video,“ he pointed out. “So the fears linger on.”

Liew pointed out that the smartphone and social media apps such as Whatsapp could also be used to pressure victims.

“With this proposed legislation, we don’t have to wait for the suspect to touch or hit the victim. If there is a pattern, the police can take action,“ he said.

In response, women’s groups have welcomed the initiative but they also expressed some reservations over its enforcement.

theSun reports that Empower research and resource development officer Declan Locke said while the stalking law has been long overdue, they expressed concern with the legislation on online and cyber-stalking.

“Online and cyberstalking will be harder to prove. Also there must be a distinction between stalking as an isolated incident and stalking that creates a hostile environment for the victim,“ he told theSun today.

He added education should also come into the picture as the public should learn how to respect someone’s privacy and boundaries.

Executive director of Sisters in Islam Rozana Isa said the provisions of the proposed legislation would enhance protection and support for domestic violence survivors, especially those who are stalked by perpetrators such as ex-husbands.

“Stalking has serious consequences on domestic violence survivors who often feel unsafe regardless of their location. Even in the safest place, they are psychologically affected knowing that they potentially face dangers not knowing what the perpetrator may do from a distance,“ she said.

She added that once the law was passed, the police should be provided with the necessary training to recognise intrusive violations and take reports seriously, conduct investigations and make the arrests as provided for under the law.

Women’s Aid Organisation advocacy officer Shazana Agha said the new legislation would make Malaysia a safer place.

“If you’ve been stalked, you know the fear and distress it causes. Without laws that outlaw stalking, authorities could do little to protect survivors,“ she said.