Stalking victims should come forward, share their stories: Mas Ermieyati

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to pass the anti-stalking bill require the cooperation of all quarters as anyone could be a victim of the crime, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

As such, she hoped that the victims, especially men, would come forward and share their stories.

“So far, I have never heard of men’s experience (of being stalked), but I do not rule out the possibility that they are victims as well because the crime of spying and stalking does not take into account the gender or background of an individual.

“Therefore, I hope men are not ashamed to share their stories. This is the best time for us to champion the plight of stalking victims who are faced with such a difficult situation.”

She said this to reporters after attending an engagement session with civil society organisations on the bill here today. - Bernama