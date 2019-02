GEORGE TOWN: The owner of a food stall and car wash, demolished by the Penang City Council (MBPP) in Teluk Bahang yesterday, has rented the business site to foreigners, said Teluk Bahang state assemblyman Zolkifly Mohd Lazim.

He claimed that the stall owner had rented out the business site, situated on government reserve land at a rate of RM10,000 a month.

“The state government has never stopped anyone from doing business but it must be done in line with the law,“ he said in commenting on MBPP’s action to demolish Afzainizam Abdullah’s stall in Teluk Bahang yesterday.

Yesterday Afzainizam, 41, told the media that the move was made hastily as he was only given two weeks notice to vacate the site which he had occupied for the last eight years.

He also claimed that MBPP tore down his stall without providing a new site in advance which meant a loss of about RM1,200 per month. — Bernama