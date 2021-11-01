Stalled cement mixer truck causes 7 km congestion

IPOH: A cement mixer truck travelling south from Changkat Jering to Kuala Kangsar had broken down at KM230.3 of the North-South Expressway causing a traffic congestion that stretched to seven kilometres early today.

A PLUS spokesman said in the 6am incident, the vehicle suffered a damage while travelling along the middle lane of the expressway causing all lanes to be congested.

“We had to activate the contra flow at KM231.7 northbound to ease the congestion and work to tow the vehicle was initiated. The situation returned to normal at about 8.40 am this morning for both the north and southbound traffic,” he told Bernama when contacted. — Bernama