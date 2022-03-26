Stalled trailer causes 20km long traffic jam at North-South Expressway

IPOH: A stalled trailer that ran out of gas and broke down in the left lane of the incline at Kilometre (KM) 231.9 along Kuala Kangsar and Changkat Jering of the North-South Expressway caused a 20-km long traffic jam today

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) said in a statement that the incident had been resolved and the trailer was moved to a nearby emergency vehicle parking area at around 2.30 pm.

“We are referring the incident to the Road Transport Department (JPJ) for suitable action. Throughout the entire incident, traffic information was channelled continuously to highway motorists through electronic signage at strategic locations, as well as on the PLUSTrafik Twitter.

“Northbound motorists are instructed to exit the highway via the Kuala Kangsar toll plaza before re-entering the highway via the Changkat Jering plaza toll,“ according to the statement.

The statement said that the PLUS highway operations team was also at the location and that the authorities assisted in managing the incident.

PLUS also expressed its regret over the inconvenienced caused to highway motorists trapped in the traffic jam. - Bernama