PETALING JAYA: The government has been urged to have a standalone law or specific legislation to regulate all kinds of tobacco consumption involving the use of normal cigarette, shisha, e-cigarette, vape, and other items associated with smoking.

Having a standalone law on this is crucial to avoid any confusion, especially on the sale and use of shisha, e-cigarette and vape, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) senior lecturer Dr. Muzaffar Syah Mallow said today.

The public is unsure if shisha, e-cigarette and vape would bring negative effects to the users and those who inhale secondary smoke or vapour.

“A further research needs to be carried out by the relevant agencies in the country especially by the Ministry of Health,” Muzaffar said.

“The outcome of this research can become the basis of the proposed specific legislation on the matter. Comparison can also be done by looking at steps being taken by other countries in dealing with shisha, e-cigarette and vape.”

He suggested that discussions be held with health professional and experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the use of shisha, e-cigarette and vape.

“The research should not be focusing entirely on the effect over one’s health, but from other impact factors as well like the financial effect it will bring to the consumer and the social implication it might create especially towards our youth and children,” he said.

Creating a specific legislation on such matter is also in line with spirit of the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) in 2005 which was ratify by Malaysia, Muzaffar pointed out.

Currently, normal tobacco cigarette along with shisha, e-cigarette and vape are being regulated under different laws in the country like the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 under the Food Act 1983 (Act 281), Poisons Act 1952 (Act 366) as well as Customs Act 1967 (Act 235).