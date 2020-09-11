STAR accepts allocation of eight seats by PN

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) has accepted the eight seats that Perikatan Nasional (PN) assigned to it to contest in the upcoming Sabah state election.

STAR president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said although the party was not happy with the allocation, it still agreed to this share in the spirit of comradeship and teamwork among PN component parties.

“We have to accept that we are a team... We still continue with PN because PN is created by us,” he told reporters at the ceremony yesterday where Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor unveiled the PN candidate list for the Sabah polls.

A few days ago Jeffrey was reported as saying that he would not rule out withdrawing his party from PN if STAR was not given at least 15 seats to contest.

Earlier, Hajiji announced that PN would contest in 29 seats - 19 by Bersatu, eight by STAR and two by Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Nominations for the snap polls will be on Saturday and polling will be on Sept 26.

A total of 73 seats will be contested in the election, up from 60 during the 14th general election in 2018. — Bernama