Star@U programme trains over 700 SPM dropouts this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 700 youths who do not possess Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) qualification have completed Skill Training At Risk@Youth or Star@U programme, a pioneer project by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), throughout the year.

Its Deputy Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said the programme was focusing on young people from lower-income households of B40 group in rural areas as part of the effort to empower the country’s youths.

“KBS initiated the programme for high-risk young people. Under the programme, they will undergo short-term skills courses provided under theTechnical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for at least six weeks,” he said during ‘Darah Muda: Belia Denyut Nadi TVET Malaysia’ programme, aired by Bernama TV last night.

Star@U programme provides an opportunity for Malaysian youths to participate in short-term skills courses for free and receive a certificate that will enable them further their studies to obtain the Malaysian Skill Certificate (SKM).

Elaborating further, Sim said there were 22 Ministry of Youth and Sports Training Institutions (ILKBS) nationwide currently, mostly in the rural areas, which provide skills training to the young people in the respective areas. — Bernama