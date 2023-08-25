Starbucks opens 398th outlet at ministry

PUTRAJAYA: Starbucks Malaysia scored a first when it opened its 398th outlet at the lobby of the Local Government Development Ministry building on Wednesday, making it the only such outlet within the premises of any ministry.

The event also reflected the ministry’s aspirations to create a warm and welcoming space for visitors and staff to cultivate ideas together.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming officiated at the opening ceremony, which had an array of VIP guests, including Deputy of Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, Berjaya Group founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan and Berjaya Food group CEO and Berjaya Starbucks managing director Datuk Sydney Quays.

Nga said the outlet’s opening symbolises the partnership with various organisations in nurturing collaboration among Malaysians.

“The ministry is aware and considerate of the aspirations of the people who often visit the ministry for official purposes. These include having meetings, discussions or work visits.

“Therefore, I feel that having a comfortable cafe with great facilities from an international brand would provide a quality experience for all our visitors.

“I hope that our lobby will become exclusive and premium with the opening of the Starbucks outlet, which will welcome visitors with joy and optimism,” Nga said.

Quays said the outlet’s opening at the ministry marks a special moment for all Malaysians and that since the 1998 opening of its first outlet in the country, the iconic coffee chain has become a mainstay for the nation.

“Starbucks has become a cornerstone for businesses, friends and family to foster relationships. Starbucks and (this ministry) hope to provide a familiar space where everyone can work towards achieving a greater goal together.”

Quays said all of this aligns with Hari Kebangsaan, which celebrates Malaysians working to help one another prosper.

“We are proud of the opportunity to work closely with the ministry on the opening of this outlet. We understand that the ministry is a hub where leaders, employees and citizens gather to discuss ideas and we look forward to serving the community within the area,” he said.