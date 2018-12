PETALING JAYA: Firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim is a hero for all Malaysians and must be honoured as an inspiration to build a new and united Malaysia, DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang (pix) said today.

He suggested an annual Adib Award starting on next National Day to honour Adib’s services and sacrifices.

“(It will be) an inspiration for Malaysians to dedicate themselves to the building of a new and united Malaysian nation which is also a showcase to the world of inter-racial, inter-religious and inter-cultural harmony, tolerance and understanding in a plural society,“ Lim said in a statement.

“I was in Jinam, the capital of Shandung Province in China, when I heard the sad news of the death of Adib Mohd Kassim, and I tweeted as follows: ‘Shocked over Adib’s death. He is a Malaysian patriot and hero. His perpetrators must be punished. Let Adib be our inspiration’.”

The DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri said there are those who want to use Adib’s death to incite racial and religious tensions and unrest in the country.

“I do not think this is what Adib would want to see, as he would want to dedicate his life to the building of a united, harmonious, successful and prosperous multiracial, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural Malaysian nation,“ Lim added.