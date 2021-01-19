Start them young

PETALING JAYA: A more comprehensive effort is essential to address the issue of violence against women, and this can start with educating children about gender equality.

Over and above that, more far-reaching and all-inclusive legislation to protect women is essential, according to the All Women’s Action Society (Awam).

Awam programme and operations manager Nisha Sabanayagam told theSun that such efforts must start with a change in the culture.

Violence against women is centuries old and there is little to protect them against such violations, Nisha said.

“There still is a strong culture of patriarchy, fed by the assumption that men are better, stronger and more capable than women, making them superior to women,” she said. “As a result, there is a power imbalance that is often condoned by society.”

Nisha said stakeholders could take the first step by teaching children about gender equality at home.

“Divide housework among the children minus the gender roles. Teach your daughters that the sky’s the limit and tell your sons that showing emotions is only human nature,” she said.

“Instil confidence and empathy in your children by giving them the attention they need, so that when they grow up they do not feel the need to abuse power in order to feel confident. Most importantly, be a good role model yourself,” she advised.

Nisha was responding to the case of an angry patron of a restaurant taking his fury out on a waitress by slapping her.

She said that going by an earlier incident when a man walked away with just a RM2,000 fine for punching a woman in the face, the restaurant patron would have felt that he could get away with just a slap on the wrist.

“(Who knows) the penalty may not even be as much as he spent on the dinner and drinks that night,” she said.

Nisha said the media could also play a more active role in highlighting issues of gender abuse.

She pointed out that while cases of physical violence displayed in public receive a lot of press, there is not enough attention for non-obvious sexual harassment acts in schools or for domestic violence that are more mental than physical.

“By not providing a platform for the less sensational issues, the media also conforms to society’s ideal that render such gender-based violence as less significant,” she said.

She said “silent” cases are the ones that need more attention because they inevitably become more severe, sometimes resulting in fatalities.

Nisha said that from 2017 to 2019, Awam received an average of 46 reports of domestic violence each year. This rose to 82 cases in 2020. She attributed the increase to the movement control order that forced people to stay home.

“In 2020, we also received 162 cases of sexual harassment, both physical and online - a threshold that has not been reached in three years,” she said.

Nisha said that to curb violence against women, it is the sole responsibility of the state to ensure the authorities have adequate resources to properly enforce the relevant laws, policies and services.

She said giving the responsibility only to the Women’s Affairs Ministry to take up the fight against domestic abuse under Budget 2021 is insufficient.

“We need a holistic and multi-sectoral approach and that means a coordinated and sustained effort over a period of time involving a variety of stakeholders,” she said.

“The plan must be reviewed and adapted each year to meet the needs of the prevailing situation, and there must be enough resources to carry on the fight for at least 10 year,” she said.

“Even then, we may just see a dent in the menace,” she added.