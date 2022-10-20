Start-up lifts blind masseurs out of the dark

PETALING JAYA: If ordinary Malaysians thought life was hard during the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO), imagine how tough it must have been for blind masseurs.

Forced to halt operations, the visually impaired community lived off what little savings they had, while desperate to somehow earn a living with the skill they know best – giving massages.

Even after the MCO was lifted, it took a while before Malaysians went about their daily lives normally. So, despite blind masseurs returning to work, business was bad as people avoided being in confined spaces.

This is when Wan Ahmad Akif Wan Jusoh decided to help his community by starting Bahoo Massage to provide shoulder, neck, head and foot massages and reflexology to clients at their homes, and company

events that were picking up as the economy improved.

As its founder and director, he said 2020 and 2021 were very tough years for his visually impaired friends as most of them were working as masseurs. But their incomes were seriously affected because of the MCO. Hence, he set up his company after the restriction was lifted as he wanted to help find massage jobs for them.

“I don’t have a specific location to house all our masseurs. So, when a booking comes with the location and date, I will send any available blind masseur to the client’s property or event to provide our services. All our masseurs have earned the Malaysian Certificate of Excellence (Level 3) in Massage and Reflexology.

“This year, we were invited to the opening event for the new branch of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) at Kwasa Damansara. It requested five masseurs to perform head, neck and shoulder massages.

“Another event was for the PJ Criterium Race 2022. It was organised by the Petaling Jaya City Council, which requested masseurs for five hours of reflexology. Our latest blind massage service was for an event by the Shah Alam City Council. We provided 10 masseurs for four hours of reflexology. We have been booked for a few other similar events this year.”

Wan Ahmad said profits from the events are shared between the masseurs and his company, with most of it going to the masseurs.

He said Bahoo Massage could only provide its services within the Klang Valley for now. But plans are in the works to turn it into a nationwide operation, with blind masseurs throughout the country being part of his network.

“I plan to expand the business to other states so that more people can benefit from the expertise of the visually impaired in giving massages. Just as importantly, I can provide them with jobs so that they can live independently.

“My company has a monthly target of taking part in 12 events. We have developed a realistic business plan and goals to achieve monthly revenues. Blind masseurs are aware that they have limited skills, so organising them to deliver their services at homes and corporate events is one way to keep them employed,” he said, while calling on the public to help the visually impaired earn an

honest living.

Those who are keen to know more can visit the Bahoo Massage website at www.bahoomassage.com or call Wan Ahmad on his mobile phone at 017-244 3873.