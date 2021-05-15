State Assembly dissolution: GPS leaves it up to Agong, Governor — Nanta Linggi

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will leave it to the wisdom of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud to decide on the appropriate time to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

GPS secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said under the state’s constitution, the tenure of the current DUN would end on June 6, which is five years from the date of its first meeting.

However, he said this provision under the state constitution has no effect by virtue of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021.

“The dissolution of the DUN thereunder will be on a date the Agong after consultation with Abdul Taib thinks appropriate. We have full confidence and trust in their wisdom to decide.

“The Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) will also have an audience with the Agong,” he told reporters after attending GPS’ supreme council meeting here, today.

Nanta added that in the current Covid-19 situation, people’s lives were of paramount concern to GPS. — Bernama