JOHOR BARU: Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today warned that the State Assembly will immediately be dissolved if the power struggle among the elected representatives continues.

While expressing his disappointment, Sultan Ibrahim said the warning was issued because the political turmoil was far from over, as some power-hungry leaders are still fighting for positions for their own sake.

“They don’t seem to care about the people. They are willing to worsen the situation at a time when the people are faced with hardship.

“I cannot bear to see the people suffering and I will not allow the state to remain in disarray.

“I have vowed to protect and defend the fate of my people and my state at all times,“ Sultan Ibrahim said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page today.

Should the state assembly be dissolved the Johor ruler said the people would be given the opportunity to elect their new representatives.

“I hope this time around they will select leaders who are out to serve them and the state, instead of those who only have their party or personal interests at heart,“ he said.

This is the second time Sultan Ibrahim has given a warning to elected representatives following political turmoil in the state.

The first was on May 14, when he reminded the state assemblymen that it was not the time for political infighting and backstabbing for personal gain as such activities were akin to creating a virus among politicians that would infect the rest of the country.

“The virus seems to have spread among our political leaders with their undying fight for power, causing major public concern and threatening the country’s political stability and economic growth,” the Sultan said when gracing the opening ceremony of the Third Session of the 14th Johor State Assembly. - Bernama