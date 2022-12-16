State Budget, Anti-Party Hopping Bill, among highlights at Perak Assembly sitting

IPOH: The tabling of the State Budget 2023 and the Anti-Party Hopping Bill will be among the highlights of the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting which begins on Monday.

Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid (pix) said the state budget is scheduled to be tabled on Thursday (Dec 22) while the tabling of the Anti-Party Hopping Bill by Menter Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad will take place the following week.

He said six assemblymen are expected to take part in the debate session on the bill.

“The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah and the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim have agreed to attend the opening ceremony of the second meeting of the first session of the 15th Perak State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

“Sultan Nazrin will also deliver his royal address in conjunction with the opening of the assembly. On the next day, state assemblymen will debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address,” he told a press conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan building, here today.

Mohammad Zahir said the state assembly sitting on Monday will also see 58 assemblymen taking their oath of office.

However, he said Kepayang assemblyman Nga Kor Ming who is also Teluk Intan MP and Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming will be sworn in on Tuesday as he has to attend a Parliament session on Monday.

Mohammad Zahir also announced Semanggol assemblyman Razman Zakaria who is also Perak PAS commissioner as the new state assembly opposition leader, replacing Tebing Tinggi assemblyman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari from DAP.

He also said that the state assembly sitting can be conducted without observing physical distancing.

Meanwhile, State Assembly secretary Muhammad Nazri Abdullah said he had received one nomination for the speaker and the deputy speaker post.

According to him, Mohammad Zahir has been nominated as a candidate for the state assembly speaker post while Canning assemblyman Jenny Choy has been nominated for the deputy speaker post.

The state assembly sitting will sit until Dec 29. - Bernama