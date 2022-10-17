State budget may be tabled on Nov 25: Selangor MB

SHAH ALAM: The tabling of the 2023 Selangor Budget scheduled for Oct 28 would likely be postponed to Nov 25 to make way for the 15th General Election (GE15), said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the state assembly speaker would seek the consent of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to table the budget on the new date.

“This decision was made after taking into account that many state officials will be involved in GE15,“ he said after closing the Selangor Volunteer Training and Course (SERVE Rescue) here today.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 37 individuals had completed a five-day training with the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in basic rescue skills.

“This first group was trained with a number of skills including water rescue, how to face challenging situations and boat handling.

“This kind of training will not stop here but we plan with the fire department for a long term, either monthly or periodically, which aims to improve their skills,“ he said. - Bernama