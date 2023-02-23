State election: Division of seats commences at unity secretariat meeting

PUTRAJAYA: Discussion on the division of State Legislative Assembly seats with parties under the Unity Government for state elections (PRN) in six states has begun but has not been finalised, said Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Speaking at a press conference after visiting the Department of Orang Asli Development here today, Ahmad Zahid who is also the Deputy Prime Minister said the preparation of the six states towards PRN will also be discussed in the Unity Government secretariat meeting.

The six states that will hold PRN this year are Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Selangor, Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah.

“And we will establish cooperation between the existing political parties, but BN candidates will continue to use the BN symbol in the election in these six states,“ he said commenting on media reports about the six states agreeing to consider the dissolution of their respective state assemblies in the last two weeks of June to make way for the election.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in a statement on his Facebook page yesterday said that the agreement was reached during an afternoon tea session in Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with the 261st Conference of Rulers meeting which convened for two days starting yesterday.

Amirudin said the understanding will be discussed at the respective party level before being presented for the approval of the Sultans, the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and the Governor.

In the same message, Amirudin also shared a photo of him together with Negeri Sembilan Chief Minister Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and the Menteri Besar of Kelantan Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi who also uploaded a photo of the meeting between the menteris besar and chief ministers of the six states in his Facebook post said he believes the most suitable date for the dissolution of the state assembly is the third or fourth week of June 2023.

Chow said in a Facebook post: “As for the date of the State Election, it is the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission to make a decision.” - Bernama