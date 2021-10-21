State election not discussed with Sultan Nazrin, only Covid-19 matters - Abang Johari

SRI AMAN: Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said today that his audience with Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Shah had only discussed matters relating to Covid-19 and not the 12th Sarawak state election.

He, however, did not give further details such as when the audience was held.

“Yes, I was granted an audience with the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong and had asked on urgent matters relating to Covid-19... that is all, nothing about the state election,” he said when responding to media speculation that the Sarawak state assembly will be dissolved today.

He was speaking at a media conference after officiating the launch of the Sri Aman Development Agency, here.

Abang Johari said any question of a state election for Sarawak now lies in the hands of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“It is not within my power, it is the power of the (Yang di-Pertuan) Agong... if the Agong decrees for an election, then there will be one. I cannot go into further details as it is not within my powers to do so,” he said.

The media has been speculating that the Sarawak state assembly would be dissolved today (Oct 21) to pave the way for the 12th state election.

On July 31, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong proclaimed a six-month emergency in Sarawak from Aug 2, 2021, to Feb 2, 2022, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, thus, suspending the state election for that period.

-Bernama