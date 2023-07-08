State election: Penang PN unveils election manifesto

KEPALA BATAS: The Penang Perikatan Nasional (PN) today unveiled its election manifesto which contains eight cores and 33 offers that reflect the characteristics of a pragmatic and holistic governance for the people in the state.

State PN chairman Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai said PN is confident that it will be able to fulfil all the pledges in the manifesto if given the mandate to administer the state in the coming state election.

Among the eight cores are Driving Economic Integrity & Addressing the Cost of Living; Ensuring People’s Well-Being; Improving Access to Home Ownership; Ensuring the Quality of Health Services; Preserving Environmental Sustainability and Strengthening the Transportation Network.

Also present at the launch was Penang PAS Commissioner Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff, who said that the Penang PH manifesto offered the best solution for all the people’s problems because it covers all aspects. - Bernama