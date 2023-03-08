State Election: Poster war in Selangor not as lively as during GE15

SHAH ALAM: The poster and flag war among political parties contesting in the state election campaign in Selangor is picking up, but not as aggressive and intense as anticipated in some constituencies.

A survey by Bernama of some of the areas, such as in Shah Alam, where the Kota Anggerik constituency is located, found no competition among contesting parties to secure a strategic location or monopolise a certain area for their flags and posters,

The area was also void of any billboards of candidates which are normally put up by contesting parties.

However, the situation is different in the Sijangkang constituency in Kuala Langat, with the flags and posters of contesting parties tied from one electricity pole to another, from tree to tree and along the road,

However, the campaign atmosphere is said to be not as lively as in the last general election.

A resident who only wanted to be identified as Khairul, 28, said that previously, the flag and poster war in Pekan Telok Panglima Garang was lively with various party flags and posters, as well as ‘billboards competing for space, sometimes overlapping one another.

He said the most sought locations to find the poster and flag war of the contesting political parties are at road intersections and roundabouts.

“Now there seems to be no competition because, in one area, you will see only flags or posters belonging to one party, Perhaps, it is too early as today is only the fifth day of the campaign,” he told Bernama.

This was agreed by Selangor Information Department (Japen) director Normaizatulakmal Tujad, who said that based on a survey by the department, the flag and poster war for the election in the state during the first five days of the campaign was still lukewarm.

“It was unlike in the general election, but we expect the momentum to pick up and will see a more lively election campaign atmosphere by next week,” she said.

“However, the less lively war of posters and flags by contesting political parties cannot be used to gauge the number of votes they will get, because based on findings from the last election, it showed that the huge number of party flags and posters that are put up does not necessarily indicate victory,“ he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Aug 12 as polling day for the state election, while early voting is on Aug 8.

Selangor has 56 state seats and 3,747,057 registered electors in this state election.-Bernama