State elections: 22% voter turnout in Terengganu, 20% in Kedah, Penang

PUTRAJAYA: The percentage of voter turn-out as of 10 am in Terengganu was 22 per cent while in Kedah and Penang, it was 20 per cent, according to the Election Commission (EC).

It said the voter turnout in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Kelantan was 19 per cent, 18 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, while for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, it was 19 per cent.

A total of 3,190 polling centres with 17,048 polling channels opened since 8 am today for the elections in the six states, and also 41 polling centres involving 217 voting channels for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, which is being held simultaneously.

Based on a Bernama survey, the weather in most areas in the six states was reported to be fine, prompting electors in some areas to go to the polls early, some even arriving before the polling centres opened.

The state elections involve 40 seats in Penang, Selangor (56), Negeri Sembilan (36), Kedah (36), Terengganu (32) and Kelantan (45).

The Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election was held following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on June 27, which invalidated the victory of PAS candidate Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim in the 15th General Election after finding that there had been corrupt practices. -Bernama