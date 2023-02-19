State elections: KKD to ensure more voters to fulfill responsibility

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) will strive to ensure more voters fulfil their responsibilities by voting in the six states that will hold their respective state elections this year.

Its deputy minister Teo Nie Ching (pix) said the ministry will hold discussions with all relevant agencies so that information reaches the voters.

“I think as a government agency, it is our responsibility to ensure that more voters go to the polls because that is the responsibility of Malaysians, regardless of which party they support.

“But the most important thing is that we ensure a huge turnout of voters,” she told reporters after a Majlis Ramah Mesra with Penang Information Department staff today.

The six states are Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. - Bernama