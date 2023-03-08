State Elections: MCA to campaign, assist BN candidates

KEPALA BATAS: MCA will continue to support and campaign with Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates despite choosing not to contest in the state elections, said MCA President Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

Wee who campaigned for the BN candidate Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican in the Bertam constituency said MCA collectively decided not to contest to strengthen the party and polish the talents of its young members in preparation for the 16th General Election (GE16).

In the meantime, Wee said Reezal Merican is the best candidate to represent the constituency because he understands the problems and needs of the people there.

“His experience as a minister in two ministries also makes Reezal Merican knowledgeable in matters of administration,“ he told Bernama.

Reezal Merican, who once headed the Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as the Ministry of Housing and Local Government faces Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq in the Penang state election.

Meanwhile in Kelantan, the campaign of the BN candidate for the Bunut Payong constituency Datuk Mohamed Hasnan Che Hussin was assisted by MCA’s National Youth Vice Chairman Chua Hock Kuan who is also the Kelantan MCA Liaison chairman, together with members of the party.

Chua when met at Kampung Telaga Bina said MCA came to the ground to help facilitate communication between candidates and voters among the Chinese community in the constituency.

“We collect information about the problems faced by traders to enable traders living in the Bunut Payong area in particular and Kota Bharu, in general, to be able to expand their business through grants or loans,“ he said.

Mohamed Hasnan faces a one-on-one fight with PAS candidate Shaari Mat Yaman in the Kelantan state election.

The Election Commission (EC) set the date for state election polls in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan to be held simultaneously on Aug 12, while early voting is on Aug 8.-Bernama