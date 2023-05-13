State elections: PH-BN negotiations on seat allocation 95% resolved

NIBONG TEBAL: The allocation of seats between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) for the State Elections (PRN) in the six states is almost 95 per cent resolved.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Chang Lih Kang (pix) said the negotiation process is going well and is confident that the PH-BN partnership in the state elections will be more orderly.

“The negotiations on the seat allocation are more or less done... there are just a few things here and there that have not been completed, but generally, the negotiations are going smoothly and well,“ he told reporters after presenting a donation of RM10,000 to Projek Hebat II, Wau Rocketery Universiti Sains Malaysia today.

Meanwhile, Umno Election Department chief Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said negotiations were carried out from time to time to reach a better understanding before a final decision can be reached.

“Every negotiation is based on the concept of the unity government to ensure the people’s interest and drive the country for greater heights, “ he told reporters at his open house in Kepala Batas, yesterday. -Bernama