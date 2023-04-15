State elections: PH-BN seat distribution 80% completed, says Umno sec-gen

KOTA BHARU: The distribution of seats between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) for the impending elections in six states has reached 80 per cent, said Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He said the remaining 20 per cent still needed details before they can be finalised.

“We already have an understanding for 80 per cent, there is only 20 per cent that need details and we see no major problems in the negotiations, the atmosphere is quite positive.

“That’s all I can say for now, we’ll wait for the rest when we finalise them,” he told reporters after the Makan Colek (supper) with Kelantan Media event, here last night.

Meanwhile, he said Umno sees the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang, Terengganu and Kelantan this year as the first litmus test of cooperation and understanding for BN and PH at the federal level through the Unity Government.

He said being realistic is important and the state elections will serve as the first stage not only to test but to see things that can be improved.

“The most important thing is that the existing government needs to be stable in terms of economy and social development. Due to political bickering for more than four years, Malaysia is lagging behind compared with neighbouring countries,” he said. - Bernama