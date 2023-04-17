State elections: Results of PH, BN seat negotiation to be known after Aidilfitri

KUALA LUMPUR: The result of the seat negotiation between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) for the upcoming six state elections is expected to be announced after Aidilfitri or before the end of May.

PH Communications director Fahmi Fadzil said top leaders of PH and BN will announce the matter when the time comes.

“I believe that the party leadership will announce the result of the seat negotiation soon, and I expect it to be very positive,” he told reporters after attending the announcement of Malaysia Digital Catalytic Programme (Pemangkin) here today.

However, Fahmi said details on the negotiation should be referred to PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail or PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli.

Prior to this, Saifuddin Nasution said the direct negotiation process concerning the seat allocation in the six states had been held between PH and BN based on the agreed parameters and formula.

On Feb 22, the menteri besar and chief ministers of the six states - Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan - agreed to consider dissolving their respective state assemblies in the last two weeks of June to make way for the state elections.

Meanwhile, on the good news for prepaid plan users that he said would be announced today, Fahmi who is also the Communications and Digital Minister said he still has to talk to several parties.

“Maybe today, maybe tomorrow. I have to call several people after this to ask them to make the announcement. There is some interesting news for prepaid users, InsyaAllah,” he said.

Last Friday, Fahmi said he would announce good news for prepaid plan users today.

On Pemangkin, Fahmi announced that nine focus sectors will be included in the programme, as identified by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), including digital tourism, digital agriculture and digital town, involving investment totalling RM1 billion by 2025. - Bernama