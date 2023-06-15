State elections: Schools ready to be used as polling centres - Fadhlina

TUMPAT: Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said schools that will be used as polling centres during the upcoming six state elections are fully prepared to facilitate the process.

She said that in general, the schools involved are ready in terms of physical infrastructure and facilities, and once the dissolution of the state assemblies in the six states is announced, the ministry would work closely with the Election Commission to make necessary arrangements.

“We are accustomed to facing state or general elections, so I don’t think we have any problems. We are always ready and on standby to face the elections,” she told a press conference after launching Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pulau Beluru as Comprehensive School (K9) here today.

Yesterday, Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob announced that the Kelantan State Assembly will be dissolved on June 22 to pave the way for the state election. -Bernama