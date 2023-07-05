State elections: Tajuddin has no intention of representing other parties

PASIR SALAK: Former Pasir Salak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (pix) has no intention of representing another party in the upcoming six state elections.

On the other hand, if his suspension as an Umno member is retracted, the former Umno Supreme Council (MT) member wants to help the party machinery in the polls.

“If I am no longer suspended by Umno, of course I will campaign, help work for the party. If possible, I don’t want to be with other parties,“ he told the media at his Raya Open House here today.

Earlier the media reported that Tajuddin submitted an appeal against his six-year suspension to enable him to be active in the party again.

The Umno MT decided on the suspension in October 2022.

Yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said the appeal would be referred to the MT.

Meanwhile, Tajuddin hoped that his appeal would considered by the Umno MT soon, adding that he loves the party and wants to settle the issue amicably.

“I am confident that if it is brought to the MT the decision will be positive because I have explained in a letter twice before this and once again yesterday.

“The only mistake I made was being too vocal on party issues,“ he said.

However, Tajuddin said he was prepared to face any possibility, would not give up in the political struggle and would try to be active on social media platforms. - Bernama