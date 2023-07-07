State elections: Youths told not to be influenced by 3R issues - Adam Adli

KUALA LUMPUR: The young people need to avoid being influenced by sensitive issues especially involving the 3Rs (religion, royalty and race) in the run-up to the six state elections next month.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim said they should instead use the opportunity to evaluate and make a rational decision in choosing the party that will helm the respective state governments.

“I believe that the young people are very critical and wise. They are the informed group with information sources at their fingertips that enable them to make comparisons and understand the current situation.

“This is an opportunity for them to be part of the decision-makers which is for their own interests in their respective states.

“So I hope the young people will use this opportunity to vote rationally, orderly and celebrate the spirit of a healthy democracy,“ he said when met after appearing as a guest on Bernama Radio’s Jendela Fikir programme here today.

Adam Adli said that young people are free to express their views, argue and criticise, but it should be on matters that are rational and reasonable.

“In the run-up to the state elections, debate on politics should touch on policies that benefit the community, not about playing with perceptions, making accusations, or slandering others,” he said.

The Election Commission has set Aug 12 as polling day for all six states holding their elections. They are Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Nominta is on July 29 and early voting is on Aug 8. -Bernama