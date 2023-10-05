State exco: Rubbish-strewn section of Tok Bali beach privately-owned

KOTA BHARU: The rubbish-strewn stretch at the Tok Bali beach in Pasir Puteh that has gone viral on social media is a private area not under the supervision of the Pasir Puteh District Council (MDPP).

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Datuk Dr Izani Husin said areas under the MDPP’s jurisdiction were always looked after by parties who have been given cleaning contracts.

“Although the area is privately owned, we have instructed the local authority to clean it up.

“Dirty areas on the beach are mostly private areas that are not well maintained. When there is rubbish, people take pictures and allow it to go viral to show Kelantan is dirty. So people will blame us (the state government) and this is not fair to us,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after the opening ceremony of the state-level World Autism Awareness Day, here today.

The media reported that singer and former radio presenter Hani Farhana Mohd Hatim, 39, also known as Hunny Madu was shocked to find that the Tok Bali beach was littered with rubbish.

Meanwhile, Dr Izani said the daily rubbish disposal throughout Kelantan was around 1,200 metric tonnes a day and it increased fourfold during Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri, adding the state government would constantly organise programmes to raise awareness about proper rubbish disposal among the people.

In another development, Dr Izani said the fire that broke out at the landfill in Beris Lalang, Bachok did not disrupt the waste disposal process because it only involved a section of the site.

“The fire was contained by building drains to prevent it from spreading,“ he added. -Bernama