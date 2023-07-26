State gov'ts urged to be proactive in building strategic relationships with local universities

BACHOK: The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) has urged state governments be more proactive in building strategic relationships with local universities to benefit local communities.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix) said the federal government invests as much as RM175 million a year to operate universities.

“Universities are like giants living in the middle of the state and the community and should be utilised because they don’t just produce students but have goals.

“It would be good and more impactful if the existence of universities are welcomed with good policies at the local level,“ he said at the launch of Universiti Malaysia Kelantan’s (UMK) Entrepreneurship Incubator, Research Centre and Veterinary Medicine Teaching Hospital in Bachok here, today.

He added that state governments should discount the role and expertise of the university but rather be better at creating strategic synergies for the benefit of their communities.

Mohamed Khaled added that the MOHE was satisfied with UMK’s approach and achievements of 92 per cent job marketability of and that 17 per cent of its students were now becoming successful entrepreneurs within 12 years of its establishment.

He also agreed to accept the suggestion of making UMK a centre of excellence for entrepreneurship at the higher education level.

“This centre of excellence will be a guide and reference for all public universities across the country in an effort to instill entrepreneurial values among students.

“This is an approach taken by the Education Ministry and for us to address the issue of graduates who do not get jobs after completing their studies,“ he said. -Bernama