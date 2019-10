PORT DICKSON: The Pengkalan Kempas Historical Complex, which is located 35km from the town of Port Dickson, will be upgraded to turn it into a tourist attraction again, said Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

He said Pengkalan Kempas which had gone through a glorious era as a historical area, was now increasingly forgotten by the generations today.

“Pengkalan Kempas was once a historical area and still has many megaliths, besides it is among the oldest areas in the Port Dickson area, apart from Lukut.

“At one time in the past, people knew where Kempas Pengkalan was and now the name is gradually being forgotten. Today’s programme is to restore the name of Pengkalan Kempas as a historic tourism destination. Here, aside from history, visitors can also see crocodiles, fish for giant prawns, and there is a firefly area on the Timun River which we should introduce,“ he said here today.

He said this to reporters after launching the Pengkalan Kempas Carnival here, which was also attended by State Secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik.

Meanwhile, an online businesswoman, M. Manjula Devi, 47, said that her visit to the complex area was to see megaliths which she had never laid eyes on before.

“I am able to find out the history of Pengkalan Kempas, megaliths and see the lives of fishermen near this complex,“ said Manjula Devi, who came from Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama