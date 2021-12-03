State govt: Action to be taken against illegal land occupation

KUALA LUMPUR: The 79th National Land Council Meeting (MTN) , held yesterday, agreed with the enforcement actions and solutions made on the illegal land occupation in the Permanent Forest Reserves (HSK) in Peninsular Malaysia, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said the meeting, which he chaired through video conferencing, also agreed that all state governments should take similar actions by June 1, 2022.

Apart from that, the prime minister said the meeting also agreed in principle with the implementation of a 15-year moratorium on approvals for new forest plantations in permanent forest reserves in the peninsula. t

He said there are currently 127,050.25 hectare of forest plantation development zones in permanent forest reserves in the country yet to be approved to any company.

“Before the moratorium is imposed on these areas, state governments wishing to continue the development of forest plantations must conduct detailed consultations with the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

“This is to ensure the companies to be appointed comply with all conditions set out in their concession agreements and other relevant laws,” he said in a statement here today. - Bernama