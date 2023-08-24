State govt aims to make Malacca an investor-friendly state

MALACCA: The state government aims to set up new industrial zones to ensure the investment and industrial sectors’ continued growth and turn Malacca into an investor-friendly state.

State chief minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (pix) said they would encourage private sector participation to attract high-quality investments, prioritise existing fields and new growth in those with high added value.

“The state government plans to develop a new industrial zone, the German Technology Park and draft the Malacca State Industrial Master Plan.

“In addition, new industrial zones will be developed across Malacca, such as the 2,023-hectare MCorp Hi-Tech Park project in Masjid Tanah, the expansion of the Elkay Industrial Area in Lipat Kajang, Jasin, and the 809.4-hectare industrial area in the M-WEZ economic corridor,“ he said in his speech at the first session of theMalacca awards investiture in conjunction with the Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri’s 74th official birthday here today.

Invest Malacca Berhad will be tasked with forming the Malacca State Investment Advisory Committee to facilitate all investment-related matters, he said, adding that the state had managed to achieve its targets of attracting a total of RM8.6 billion in foreign direct and domestic investments last year, the highest total compared to previous years.

Ab Rauf also announced that the state government managed to implement 111 out of 180 initiatives, or 62 per cent, with another 69 currently ongoing.

He thanked the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for approving several allocations totaling RM662.46 million to fund 59 new projects and the continuation of 150 other projects this year.

“This includes approving RM25 million for preserving and restoring the Malacca World Heritage Site, and also an early announcement of RM5 million in allocations to promote Visit Malacca Year 2024,“ he said. -Bernama