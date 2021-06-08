State govt applauds Penangites embracing cashless society

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government lauded Penangites’ efforts in embracing and adapting to the cashless society, and encouraged them to continue to do so, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman, Jagdeep Singh Deo, today said that recorded data showed that Penangites have already adapted to the use of e-wallets and online payments, in line with the Penang2030 vision.

He said that among the initiatives was to implement a cashless payment option in all 23 government agencies and departments throughout the state, which was mandated since September last year.

“Between Jan 1 and April 30 this year, the state government has collected RM286.9 million, from 709,392 e-payment transactions, in all 23 departments.

“That means that 57.4 percent of the total revenue was collected through e-payment,” he said in a press conference here.

He also said that to date, 1,507 hawkers in public markets in Penang have also utilised the e-payment platform, which has garnered 301,648 e-payment transactions since the cashless initiative launched in July 2020.

“According to our data, a total value of RM5.9 million was involved in e-payment transactions in the markets,” he added. — Bernama