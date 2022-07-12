State govt called to remap the water borders of Johor-Singapore

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The state government has been urged to remap the demarcation of waters between Singapore and Johor, particularly in the waters of the Tebrau Strait, the Johor State Assembly (DUN) was told today.

Kota Iskandar assemblyman Datuk Pandak Ahmad (pix) said the move has to be carried out as the issue of national security and sovereignty is very important and should be given full attention by whether the state or federal governments.

“The security and sovereignty aspect of this country should not be compromised because if it is not properly monitored and guarded, the country’s dignity will not only be trampled on, but may even lose its rights,“ he said when debating Johor Budget 2023 at the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar, here, today.

Pandak said this when commenting on an incident of verbal altercation between a local fishing group and the authorities of the neighbouring country, in October.

“The incident is not only inappropriate and should not happen, but it also reflects the image and dignity of our people being insulted,“ he added.

He said silence over the matter could be considered as being indifferent and could have major and serious implications in the future.

“As a representative of the people of Kota Iskandar, I will continue to defend our rights, not to mention that it is in my constituency.

“I raised this matter not with the intention of creating enmity with the neighbouring country, but with the intention of defending what is indeed our right. In fact, I myself have been a fisherman and know that the area is our waters,“ said Pandak (BN-Kota Iskandar).

“So, let’s not be careless and take this issue for granted, because it is the dignity and sovereignty of the country,“ he said.

On Oct 24, Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin was reported to have said that a police report was made by local fishermen’s representatives following an incident of verbal altercation between the fishing group and Singapore Coast Guards which went viral on social media.

The media also reported that a group of 10 local fishermen claimed they were chased away by the Singaporean authority while setting up shrimp nets in Pasir Laba area, near the Second Link Bridge here.

The Johor state assembly will sit again tomorrow. - Bernama