State govt must improve business facilities, attract quality investments - Tuanku Muhriz

SEREMBAN: The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir yesterday called on the state government to focus on improving business facilities and attracting quality investments towards generating high-income job opportunities.

His Royal Highness said the contributions of other sectors such as agriculture, especially the agro-food sub-sector should also be boosted as a development agenda that will provide an economic overflow and a source of food supply not only to the people of Negeri Sembilan, but also to the Klang Valley.

Opening the state assembly session here yesterday, Tuanku Muhriz praised the state administration helmed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, which managed to record investments amounting to RM8.9 billion last year, an increase of 53 per cent compared to RM5.8 billion in 2021.

“Gross Domestic Product (GDP) also showed a positive development with a growth rate of 6.4 per cent last year compared to 3.1 per cent the previous year. The biggest contribution to the state’s GDP is from the service sector (51.5 per cent) and manufacturing (38.1 per cent) which is the basis of the goal towards a high-income state,“ Tuanku Muhriz said.

Also attending the opening ceremony was Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud.

Tuanku Muhriz also expressed his gratitude for the state government’s efforts in increasing revenue and managing the state finances with full integrity, which enabled it to collect revenues amounting to RM521.22 million, exceeding last year’s target of RM432 million.

The Ruler said this achievement led to the state moving from a 2022 deficit budget of RM88 million to a surplus of RM31 million.

Meanwhile, His Highness also supported efforts to ensure that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) continued to be strengthened through collaborations between the public and private sectors to ensure that all graduates are trained based on the current needs of local industries.

“Lifelong learning needs to be implemented through skill improvement and reskilling programmes to produce a more skilled and semi-skilled workforce. It is very important to meet current demands,“ the Ruler said.

Tuanku Muhriz said that the provision of conducive infrastructure for industrial areas should continue to be the main agenda and efforts to provide Centralised Labour Quarters (CLQ) should be given attention to ensure that the welfare of the workforce is taken care of.

Tuanku Muhriz said the industrial ecosystem needs to be constantly regulated and improved along with current developments, and also welcomed the state’s aspirations of turning the downstream industry into a sector that supports the main industries, by empowering the role of the private sector and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In addition, His Highness said the provision of infrastructure and access to digital services needs to be continuously improved in line with the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030 and the Negeri Sembilan Digital Economy Plan 2023-2027 (PEDNS 2023-2027).

Tuanku Muhriz also congratulated Aminuddin for obtaining the mandate to once again lead the state government as well as all the newly elected state representatives.

“The spirit of muhibah must continue to be preserved so that this state can progress and become a source of pride for future generations.

“We have seen recently big changes in the political landscape and the government administration. We welcome the consensus reached among party leaders to form a strong and stable government,” His Highness said.

The Negeri Sembilan election held in August saw Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional (BN) working together to successfully form the state government after PH won 17 seats while BN won 14. Perikatan Nasional (PN) could only secure five.

The state assembly sitting continues today. - Bernama