State govt offers family latitude to search for father reported missing in Makkah

BATU PAHAT: The Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Department said it will offer Mohd Nabil Musthafa Kamal latitude in his search for his father who went missing while performing the umrah in Makkah, last December.

Mohd Nabil works at the Batu Pahat District Kadi Office.

Johor Islamic religious affairs committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the latitude was to enable Mohd Nabil, 26, more time to look for his father.

Mohd Fared also said he did not see the issue as something trivial and would be holding discussions with the related department over the matter.

At the same time, the state government would provide assistance and support to Mohd Nabil to look for his father Musthafa Kamal Abdullah, 49 in the holy land.

“We are hoping for the best and the opportunity is still open for any party to offer suggestions or proposals on how to trace Musthafa Kamal

“Besides that, we have also shared information about the missing person to the people of Johor and also to the travel agency providing umrah services to assist in the search effort,” he told reporters after attending a programme with village chiefs and heads at Semerah state legislative assembly today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nabil when met said the family was confident that their father who is a religious teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Raja would be found.

He said, he had spent two weeks since Jan 21, in Makkah but failed to find his father.

“Besides organising searches, we also distributed pamphlets and used the services of the embassy office, Lembaga Tabung Haji, as well as umrah pilgrims who were in the area. All we got was some news about our father being in a place near the Kaabah but nothing came out of it,“ he said.

Mushtafa Kamal left for Saudi Arabia to perform the umrah with Muaz, who is his other son on Dec 6, and should have returned to Malaysia on Dec 28 but on Dec 12, he was reported missing from his hotel room. - Bernama