JOHOR BARU: The state government is proactive in tackling the pollution issue in Pasir Gudang which began last Thursday, says Chairman of the Johor Health, Culture and Heritage Committee Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar

He dismissed claims made by certain parties that government agencies were slow to react, and asserted that the government agencies have been working hard to tackle the latest incident since it began.

“From the very first day, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Department of Environment, the Chemistry Department and the District Office were among the agencies which worked to immediately handle the issue.

“There was not even one government agency which did not play its part. Up till today, all played their roles well. I dismiss the claim that government agencies did not perform their duties,” he told reporters at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here today.

Mohd Khuzzan was commenting on allegations made by certain quarters that the state government did not act fast to tackle the pollution in Pasir Gudang.

He said that as of noon today, there have been no new reported cases of pollution in Pasir Gudang.

He added that most of the victims were students, especially in Forms Three and Four.

Up till yesterday, 75 have been referred to the Sultan Ismail Hospital, with four in the normal wards.

Mohd Khuzzan also said the state government will look into the need to set up a buffer zone between the industrial and housing areas as a way of preventing a similar incident from happening in the future.

“For now, our focus is on ensuring that the operations being conducted by the District Disaster Committee goes on smoothly.

“After this, we will look at setting up the Pasir Gudang Monitoring Committee to look into the need to set up a buffer zone between the industrial and housing areas,” he said.

Earlier, Mohd Khuzzan attended a gathering held here between Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and the state government’s future haj pilgrims. — Bernama