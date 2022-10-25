State govt to improve amenities for Pagoh residents

PAGOH: The state government says it will start construction on several amenities in Pagoh parliamentary constituency soon so that development in the area grows in tandem with the development of the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said among the amenities to be built is a new health clinic to replace the existing one which can no longer cope with the growing number of residents.

He said with an allocation of RM42 million, work to build the health clinic is in the final process and will be implemented soon.

“We at the state level view health issues in every area seriously, and this includes providing health-related amenities and infrastructure to ensure that the best service is provided.

“We are not promising everything under the sun but the state government will try to provide affordable services for the comfort of the people of this state,” he said in his speech at a Goodwill Session with Pagoh Parliamentary constituency community at Seri Pekembar Complex here today.

According to Onn Hafiz, besides building a new health clinic, the state government will also build a second bridge at Kampung Penchu costing RM80 million for the convenience of the locals.

He said the existing bridge can no longer cope with the increasing number of vehicles compared with 20 years ago as it is the main road to Pagoh and Muar.

“The state government also hears complaints from the people around Jorak town who are saying that the town is getting to be more deserted compared to Pagoh town.

“So to bring back life to the Jorak town, the Bukit Pasir bypass will be upgraded to connect the Jorak township, Bukit Pasir and also Paya Panjang with an allocation of RM25 million,” he added. - Bernama