State govt to introduce award to celebrate successful Malacca-born individuals

MALACCA: The state government will introduce ‘Anugerah Seri Melaka’ (ASM) to celebrate Malacca-born personalities who have contributed their service at the national as well as international levels.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the recognition would be awarded to individuals who received their early education in the state and went on to become icons in their respective categories such as sports and entertainment.

He said a State Legislative Assembly committee would conduct the selection before being evaluated by another committee at the state level.

He told this to reporters after officiating at the Teacher’s Day Awards 2023 ceremony which was also attended by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) Ayer Keroh here yesterday.

He said the names of the successful icons would be displayed in schools across the state to inspire students to emulate them.

In a related development, Ab Rauf said the state government would preserve the history of schools in the state by naming them after famous figures.

He said 29 secondary schools and 13 primary schools had been named after personalities born in Melaka, adding the schools should carry out detailed studies related to the relevant figures.

He said a cash reward of RM5,000 would be given to the schools that manage to complete the study before the end of the year. -Bernama