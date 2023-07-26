State govt to propose to KPKM to set up more freshwater fish hatcheries in Perak

PARIT: The state government will propose a motion to the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) to set up more freshwater fish hatcheries in Perak.

State Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industries Committee chairman Datuk Mohd. Zolkafly Harun said this is to ensure that the state would be able to meet its target of a 10 to 15 per cent yearly increase in freshwater fish seed production.

“There is a need to establish more freshwater fish hatcheries not only by the government but also by the private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and so forth.

“The demand for freshwater fish seeds is very high and demand from cage fish operators has also increased, so there definitely is a need for additional hatcheries,“ he told a press conference after a working visit to Perak Tengah, yesterday.

He said the increase in the number of such facilities would indirectly give added value as those with experience in the field are given the opportunity to generate income.

In another development, Zolkafly said a proactive plan would be drawn up in an effort to prevent trawling in coastal areas, especially along the state coastline.

He said the matter would be brought to the state executive council meeting soon for further review before the plan is implemented.

“We also need the cooperation of fishermen on this issue. They must be aware of the negative impact of trawl nets and most importantly the marine environment must be preserved for future generations,“ he said.

Yesterday, several video footages showing a class B trawler catching fish along the coast off Teluk Batik-Teluk Rubiah, Manjung were shared widely on social media.

However, other fishermen who noticed the trawling activity that was going on chased the boat away and reported the matter to Perak Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA). - Bernama