State govt to seek approval to install safety net along Penang Bridge

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will have a technical meeting with the authorities concerned to seek approval to install a safety net along the 13.5km-Penang Bridge to prevent people from falling into the sea.

Penang Environment and Welfare Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said any attachments to the bridge will need approval from the technical committee, as it is a public structure.

“We will have a meeting this afternoon to be chaired by State Secretary and representatives from the related authorities. We will discuss plans to install a safety net,“ he told reporters during the Penang State Legislative meeting here today.

Phee said closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras capable of capturing clear audio and video were also among the suggestions presented earlier during a talk with relevant agencies such as the Penang Bridge operator, PLUS Malaysia Bhd, the police and medical experts.

He said putting the net and installing CCTVs were only part of the measures to be taken, with the most important being the human-to-human connection, especially with regard to mental health and dealing with stress.

“Our strategy is also looking into the possibility of providing training to our Village Community Management Council (MPKK) and also the Penang Bridge Emergency Response Team on psychology and mental health skills, in the hope that they can help,“ he said.

Phee said Penang had various suicide prevention programmes and mobile psychiatric services will also be considered to prevent suicide cases.

“We have identified that among the three reasons for all these suicide cases are relationships - especially family relationship problems - financial challenges and health issues,“ he said.

In May, there were nine such cases reported at the Penang Bridge with five fatalities.

The latest involved a man who was believed to have fallen into the sea at KM2.2 of the Penang Bridge at 5.39 am today. - Bernama