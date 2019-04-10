State govt to study alternative sources of water following Sungai Johor pollution

JOHOR BARU: The state government will be conducting studies to find alternative sources of water so as not to be too dependent on Sungai Johor.

State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (pix) said among the studies to be carried out included groundwater and water recycling in industrial areas like Pasir Gudang.

He said the studies would be held following the ammonia pollution from the biocomposite plant of a palm oil factory in Sedenak near Kulai which spread to Sungai Johor on April 3.

Meanwhile, at the 2019 Johor Bestari Career Carnival this month, 80 companies would be offering 5,000 job opportunities.

Johor Consumerism, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman S. Ramakrishnan said the carnival on April 20 and 21 at Galleria Kotaraya here will also involve 5 state and federal government agencies.

“It is hoped the programme will give a positive impact to develop the state’s economy especially for the younger generation,” he told reporters at Bangunan Dato’ Jaafar Muhammad, Kota Iskandar, here today. — Bernama