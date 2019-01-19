State govts asked to submit list of suitable land for PPR units

PASIR MAS: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government wants each state government to submit suitable land sites for the development of the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) project.

Minister Zuraida Kamarudin said this was to ensure that the federal government’s policy to develop more affordable housing for the less fortunate was achieved.

“The ministry had previously issued a policy to request the state government to offer land at suitable locations especially in urban areas with complete infrastructure facilities.

“This is to ensure that the burden born by the B40 group can be reduced. If the location is away from the city they will be burdened by the rising cost of transport,” she told reporters after inspecting the construction of 412 affordable housing (RMM) units in Desa Wirajaya, here today.

Commenting on the delay in handing over the keys to the Kota Baru PPR applicants, Zuraida said the company was screening the applications received.

She said the delay was due to the vetting process involving several parties including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“During the application period, we received 11,000 applications but only 4,000 forms were returned. However, the PPR Kota Baru only provides 1,000 units.

“So far 500 applications have been approved and the handing over of keys will take place in February,” he added. — Bernama