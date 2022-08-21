State health dept plans to open health hub in every district

BATU PAHAT: The Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) plans to open a Wellness Hub in every district in the state to provide information so the local community can adopt a healthy lifestyle.

State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said however, they will first look at the effectiveness of the Batu Pahat Health Hub, which is a pilot project which started operating on Jan 21 last year.

He said at the same time, JKNJ is still waiting for allocation from the Ministry of Health for the construction of “wellness hubs” in other districts.

“This hub acts as a provider of health promotion services to the community to encourage a healthy way of living to achieve well-being.

“It also plays a role in strengthening aspects of health-related skills and behavioural changes for the better among the community as well as to empower the involvement of community volunteers,“ he said here today.

He said this during a press conference at the Health Carnival here in conjunction with the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) at the Batu Pahat district level and the inauguration of the Batu Pahat Health Hub.

Regarding the ANMS Health Carnival, he said it involved four main cores, namely the promotion of a culture of healthy living, well-being services, people’s self-discipline and environmental cleanliness.

“It is also hoped that the people can benefit from this ANMS in implementing self-health control, the practice of new norms and compliance with health standard operating procedures as well as sustainability of environmental cleanliness,“ he said. - Bernama