State polls: 108 BN candidates understand Unity Govt’s aspirations - Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: All 108 Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates contesting the upcoming elections in six states understand the aspirations of the Unity Government, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said the candidates are capable of translating those aspirations into political stability in the country and that BN’s objective for these elections was to create state administrations that prioritise stability and not divisiveness.

“I have met each and every one of them, I have given them their duties as those chosen are the best of the best.

“This is because we aim to form state governments capable of securing growth and are in line with the Federal Government,” he said at the BN candidate announcement ceremony at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur tonight.

He added that BN wanted state governments that could guarantee harmony and not allow its people to live in hardship and expressed his confidence that the people would fully support the candidates from the Unity Government parties.

“We want to build state governments that respect everyone and set aside racial and religious differences.

“We are confident in Anwar’s leadership as prime minister, and so we are convinced that the people will give their full support to Unity Government candidates,” the deputy prime minister said.

“This wave has grown and has swept across all six states. I hope that with the spirit of BN party supporters and our machinery, we can move in sync to ensure our candidates will form the governments in these six states,” Ahmad Zahid said, adding that BN would never use negative strategies or slander its rivals in efforts to secure victory.

“We will highlight the best deals BN and the Unity Government can offer... this is our way,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also shared that 63 per cent of BN candidates are new faces, 18 per cent are incumbents with the remaining being candidates who have contested previously, a composition that showed a good mix of candidates showcasing both old and new faces, women and youth.

BN will field 31 candidates in Kelantan; 27 (Terengganu); 17 (Negeri Sembilan); 15 (Kedah); 12 (Selangor); and six in Penang. - Bernama