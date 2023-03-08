State Polls: 16 investigation papers opened

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened 16 investigation papers for offences that include damaging the campaign material of candidates contesting in the six state elections, which were all recorded yesterday.

Royal Malaysia Police corporate communications head ACP A. Skandaguru said five investigation papers were opened in Selangor, four in Penang, three each in Kedah and Terengganu and one in Negeri Sembilan.

“In Bukit Selambau, Kedah, an investigation paper has been opened under Section 4A(1) of the Election Offences Act 1954 for causing hostility and Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief after several party flags were damaged and thrown away.

“In Selangor, a complainant received information about the banner of a candidate contesting in the Kampung Sungai Yu constituency had been defaced and damaged while in Lenggeng, Negeri Sembilan, the woman chief of a political party of a Sungai Machang Hulu branch lodged a report about being slandered by the owner of a Facebook account,” he said in a statement today.

He said police also received a total of 182 reports yesterday, with Selangor having the highest number of 62 reports.

“Kedah had the next highest number of reports with 53, followed by Terengganu (34), Kelantan (17), Negeri Sembilan (12) and Penang (four),” he said.

Skandaguru said the police also approved 274 permits for ceramah (political talks), with Terengganu receiving 66 permits, Kedah (61), Kelantan (53), Selangor (43), Negeri Sembilan (24) and Penang (27).

The Election Commission (EC) has set Aug 12 for polling and Aug 8 for early voting in the six state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan.-Bernama